Left Menu

Guj logs 12,545 new coronavirus cases, over 13,000 recoveries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:55 IST
Guj logs 12,545 new coronavirus cases, over 13,000 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Continuing a downward trend, Gujarat on Thursday reported 12,545 COVID-19 cases, the Health Department said.

With 13,021 persons getting discharged during the day, recoveries surpassed the daily increase in cases.

On Wednesday the state had reported 12,955 new cases.

As many as 123 coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection on Thursday, including 17 in Ahmedabad district, 15 in Rajkot and 13 each in Surat and Vadodara districts, said the release.

The state's caseload rose to 6,45,972, while the death toll reached 8,035.

Maximum number of new cases, 3,884, were recorded in Ahmedabad city during the day, followed by 1,039 in Surat city, 638 in Vadodara city, 526 in Rajkot city and 482 in Mehsana district.

The tally of recoveries went up to 4,90,412. The rate of recovery now stands at 75.92 per cent.

Gujarat now has 1,47,525 active cases, of which 786 are on ventilator.

As many as 1.01 crore persons in the state have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 28.69 lakh have been administered the second dose too, so far.

During the day, 65,385 persons received the first dose while 1,09,367 received the second dose.

In the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, as many as 163 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, said a release by the authorities, adding that 136 patients also recovered.

Out of 8,663 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, 6,905 have recovered while 1,754 cases are still active.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,45,972, new cases 12,545, death toll 8,035, discharged 4,90,412, active cases 1,47,525 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt providing all support for setting up of vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua

The Odisha government Thursday said it has allotted land and providing all logistic support for the setting up of a vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua in Bhubaneswar from where Bharat Biotech International Ltd BBIL will produce Covaxin and...

U.S. committed to keeping NATO door open to states that meet conditions

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is committed to keeping NATOs door open for countries who want to join once they are ready and able to meet the necessary commitments, the White House said on Thursday.White House spokeswoman Karine ...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as cyclicals rise on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Thursday, as economically sensitive stocks rose after an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while vaccine makers fell as President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.Cy...

Oxygen Expresses delivered more than 2511 MT liquid medical oxygen to states: Railways Ministry

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 2511 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO in 161 tankers to different states amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021