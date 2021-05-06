Left Menu

Mumbai reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000 for the sixth day in a row.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 3,879 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths.

With 3,838 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 6,02,383 and the rate of recovery stood at 90 per cent.

The number of active cases came down to 50,606.

So far 56,09,178 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 30,942 since Wednesday evening.

Of 69 fatalities, three patients were below 40 years of age, 21 were between 40 to 60 years, and 45 were above 60.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 29 to May 5 was 0.51 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is now 130 days.

Mumbai has 96 containment zones and 565 sealed buildings as of now.

The city had reported its highest-ever rise in cases -- 11,163 -- on April 4, 2021. PTI KK KRK KRK

