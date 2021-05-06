Left Menu

Punjab sees record 8,874 infections

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh recorded 759 fresh cases, taking the count to 47,552.The death of nine more persons took the toll to 541, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases was 8,420, it said.A total of 693 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 38,591, the bulletin said.A total of 4,26,227 samples have been taken for testing so far of them, 3,77,550 tested negative while reports of 88 were awaited, as per bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:20 IST
Punjab sees record 8,874 infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,007 a day before.

Among the latest fatalities, 25 deaths were reported from Amritsar, 19 from Ludhiana, 15 from Patiala and 12 each from Jalandhar and Sangrur.

Among daily fresh cases, Ludhiana again logged the maximum number of cases at 1,257, followed by 942 in Mohali, 916 in Jalandhar, 847 in Bathinda and 492 in Amritsar.

A total of 5,126 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 3,39,803, according to the bulletin.

There are 238 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,728 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 75,74,249 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, the Punjab government said it has appointed two nodal officers to facilitate individuals or organisations in getting tax exemption on any Covid relief to be imported from abroad into the state.

To facilitate the flow of aid from outside India, the government of India has provided exemption from customs duty and integrated tax on goods for Covid relief imported into country, said a state government release here.

The concessions could be availed for such imports if they were sent free of cost from outside India and are distributed free within India, it said. For claiming these exemptions anyone could approach the nodal officers appointed by the state government, it said.

If any person who wants to send goods for Covid relief from outside India for free distribution in India may also contact the nodal officers. Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh recorded 759 fresh cases, taking the count to 47,552.

The death of nine more persons took the toll to 541, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases was 8,420, it said.

A total of 693 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 38,591, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,26,227 samples have been taken for testing so far of them, 3,77,550 tested negative while reports of 88 were awaited, as per bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks its hospitals to ensure rapid antigen test services 24X7

The Delhi Health Department Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for an early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.The Delhi government has undertak...

14-day institutional quarantine must for those arriving in Delhi from AP, Telangana: DDMA

People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.However, th...

Goa government "thinking positively" about lockdown: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday hinted at a lockdown in the state to curb the rising COVID-19 cases and said a final decision on the matter would be taken in the next 2 to 3 days.Sawant attended a meeting of MLAs through video ...

No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend.Speaking with reporters, Austin said the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021