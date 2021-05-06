COVID-19: More than 3,500 doctors registered themselves to 104 helpline number in Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

As many as 3,567 doctors, including 608 specialist doctors have registered themselves over the last one week with the 104 teleconsultation helpline number, said an official from the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday.

As many as 3,567 doctors, including 608 specialist doctors have registered themselves over the last one week with the 104 teleconsultation helpline number, said an official from the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday. The in-charge of 104 teleconsultation call center Nodal officer Babu Ahmed said that the helpline number receives calls 24/7, regarding testing, treatment, vaccine and hospital allotment.

"We were able to admit around 22,877 patients to the nearby hospitals in the last one month. We have around 3,567 doctors registered over the last one week with 608 specialist doctors added to manning the facility to offer quick response and solution, be it regarding bed, testing or treatment, within three hours. These doctors are linked with the patients for every incoming call from 104," Babu Ahmed said. The nodal officer further said that currently there are as many as 1.2 lakh COVID-19 patients who are home isolated as they have mild symptoms.

"We connect the people in home isolation with the doctors so that they are able to fight the virus at home itself. Medicines and treatment that the doctors are prescribing through teleconsultation bring down the undue pressure on hospitals," he added. Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh is in partial lockdown for 14 days from May 5.

As per the orders issued by the CMO, shops in the state will remain open daily from 6 am to 12 pm and only essential services will be permitted. According to official data, there are 1,70,588 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

