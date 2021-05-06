Left Menu

HMCH sends SOS to Health Dept to ensure technicians to operate ventilators

PTI | Hazaribagh | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:31 IST
HMCH sends SOS to Health Dept to ensure technicians to operate ventilators

With only five of the 42 ventilators at Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) functional, an SOS has been sent to the state Health Department, an official said on Thursday.

An SOS has been sent to the Health department for sending technicians to make ventilators operational at HMCH after it was detected that only five of the 42 ventilators are functional there, said sub-divisional officer Barhi, Kumar Tarachand who has been appointed commander of Hazaribag district for ensuring beds and treatment to COVID-19 patients.

These ventilators were installed at HMCH last year by the NTPC and with the help of PM care fund, he said.

The official said that a large number of cases were pouring in to HMCH and local technicians could not repair these.

The target was to make at least 16 to 20 ventilators functional to help handle emergency cases, he added.

At present HMCH has 160 oxygen supported bed.

Meanwhile SDO Sadar Bidya Bhushan Kumar who is oxygen logistic commander of the district said oxygen crisis could be sorted to some extent as six hundred jumbo cylinders were being provided per day from the Demotand oxygen plant which is replenishing the requirement of this district and hospital.

He said in addition to this one tanker of medical oxygen was received from Bokaro every alternate day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks its hospitals to ensure rapid antigen test services 24X7

The Delhi Health Department Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for an early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.The Delhi government has undertak...

14-day institutional quarantine must for those arriving in Delhi from AP, Telangana: DDMA

People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.However, th...

Goa government "thinking positively" about lockdown: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday hinted at a lockdown in the state to curb the rising COVID-19 cases and said a final decision on the matter would be taken in the next 2 to 3 days.Sawant attended a meeting of MLAs through video ...

No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday there was no plan at this point to shoot down the remnants of a large Chinese rocket expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend.Speaking with reporters, Austin said the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021