Nagaland reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,271 as 267 more people tested positive for the virus while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 121 on Thursday, state Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The new cases were reported from Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Phek, Zunheboto, Longleng and Mon districts.

''267 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima-130, Dimapur-117, Mokokchung- Tuensang- 7 each, Phek- Zunheboto- 2 each, Longleng- Mon- 1 each. 38 +ve patients recovered.

Dimapur-21, Kohima-9, Tuensang-7, Mon- 1,'' said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 2,245 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,428 patients have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 81.38 per cent, he said.

A total of 477 patients have migrated to other states, the minister also tweeted.

