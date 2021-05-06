Sikkim logs record 264 new COVID-19 cases in single-day

Sikkim recorded its highest single-day spike of 264 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 9,183, a health department bulletin said.

Three more fatalities raised the coronavirus death toll in the Himalayan state to 158, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered 148 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 90 in South Sikkim, 19 in West Sikkim, and seven in North Sikkim.

Sikkim, at present, has 2,256 active cases, while 204 others have migrated to other states and 6,565 patients have recovered from the disease.

As per district-wise distribution of positive cases, East Sikkim has logged the highest number of 6,881 cases, followed by South Sikkim at 1,406, West Sikkim at 555, and North Sikkim at 137.

Sikkim has tested 903 samples in the past 24 hours to take the total number of tests done to 97,868.

