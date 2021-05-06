Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 347 COVID-19 cases

Meghalaya reported its highest single-day spike of 347 COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushing the tally to 18,630, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 193 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, Health Services, Director, Aman War said.

Meghalaya currently has 2,351 active COVID-19 cases, while 16,086 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state has so far tested 4,77,676 samples for COVID-19.

War said 1,81,082 people have been inoculated in the state so far.

