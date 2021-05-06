Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 347 COVID-19 cases

Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 347 COVID-19 casesPTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:55 IST
Meghalaya reported its highest single-day spike of 347 COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushing the tally to 18,630, a health department official said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 193 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, Health Services, Director, Aman War said.
Meghalaya currently has 2,351 active COVID-19 cases, while 16,086 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.
The state has so far tested 4,77,676 samples for COVID-19.
War said 1,81,082 people have been inoculated in the state so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Services
- Aman War
- Meghalaya