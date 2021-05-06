HP sees record 3,929 COVID cases in single day, 45 more dead

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,929 fresh COVID-19 cases, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

Besides, 45 more people succumbed to the virus, he added. The Covid-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,724 and the cases tally at 1,18,729, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

On an average, every fifth sample returned a positive report. The positivity rate in the state was recorded at 21.01 per cent with 3,929 of the 18,698 tested samples found to be positive, the data revealed. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 27,756.

A total of 2,043 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 89,197.

