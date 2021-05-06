Assam reports 4,936 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths

Assam's COVID-19 tally jumped to 2,77,687 on Thursday as 4,936 more people tested positive for the infection while 46 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,531, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the situation is ''alarming but we are prepared to deal with it''.

He said that COVID management capabilities are being stepped up and a 60-bed ICU has become operational from Thursday.

The minister also visited the COVID ICU at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital, wearing a PPE kit, to see the condition of the patients and expressed his gratitude for all healthcare professionals.

''I always stand alongside our doctors and healthcare staff who are dedicating their exemplary services for #COVID19 management'', Sarma tweeted.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 13 deaths, followed by four each in Dibrugarh and Kamrup (Rural), three each in Golaghat, Nalbari and Tinsukia, two each in Barpeta and Sonitpur and one each two each in Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Nagaon. Hojai, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Lakhimpur.

Assam currently has 31,829 active COVID-19 cases.

The 4,936 new cases detected during the day include 1,353 from Kamrup Metro, 484 from Dibrugarh, 454 from Kamrup Rural and 275 from Nagaon.

The new cases were detected out of 61,377 tests conducted Thursday with the daily positivity rate at 8.04 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 89,07,148.

The number of recovered patients discharged on Thursday is 2,976 and the total recoveries so far is 2,42,980 with the recovery rate being 87.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, which falls under Kamrup Metro district, areas under three wards with more than 400 positive COVID-19 cases in each have been declared as containment zone from this evening.

The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state till date is 28,32,173, the bulletin added.

