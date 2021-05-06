Nashik district records 4,160 COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

Nashik district records 4,160 COVID-19 cases, 49 deathsPTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:57 IST
The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,46,251 with the addition of 4,160 new patients on Thursday, health department officials said.
The virus claimed 49 more lives which took the death toll in the district to 3,741, they said.
Of these, 20 patients were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, while others were from different parts of the district.
Also, 3,782 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 3,08,344, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
