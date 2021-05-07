Left Menu

DoS has gone beyond its call to provide COVID-related support: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 00:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Department of Space has gone beyond its call to provide COVID-related support mainly liquid oxygen to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Singh, who is a Minister of State in the PMO, also asked the DoS to explore the possibility of creating more COVID Care Centres apart from the ones established in Bengaluru, Shillong and Sriharikota.

''Department of Space has gone beyond its call to provide COVID related support mainly liquid oxygen to States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh,'' a statement quoting Singh said. During an online review meeting, Singh was also informed that the Space Application Centre at Ahmedabad has successfully converted two liquid nitrogen tanks of about 1.65 lakh litres into liquid oxygen tanks for storage and supply in Ahmedabad and nearby hospitals.

The minister said that Oxygen Concentrators being procured for Dispensaries for use by needy patients and the design of disinfectant chamber for baggage and new Oxygen concentrators is already in progress.

Chairman, ISRO, K Sivan, told the review meeting that 9.5 tonnes of oxygen is being given to Tamil Nadu and Kerala per day, while the oxygen capacity of Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh was augmented. He said 87 tonnes of liquid oxygen (LOX) manufactured and supplied by ISRO Propulsion Complex, IPRC has already been given to Tamil Nadu and Kerala by ensuring a 24x7 work schedule. Moreover, 12 MT of LOX sent to augment oxygen availability in Andhra Pradesh, Sivan informed. The Department is also ensuring supply of oxygen cylinders for local public in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Sivan said.

Advanced medical devices designed including ventilators, Prana, and VaU and manufacturing is to be taken up with industries at the earliest, Sivan said.

Moreover, face shields and PPE kits are also being supplied to hospitals in Ahmedabad, he said.

The other technological support provided by the Department of Space includes, COVID vaccination centers mapping across India integrated with Cowin app to help citizen reach the nearest vaccination center, deployment of non-contact Thermal camera developed by SAC, development of COVID-19 Dashboard in Sync with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the development of a mobile app 'FIGHT CORONA' in collaboration with ICMR, Dibrugarh, Assam for collection of geotagged information of Covid19 cases in the state of Tripura.

Singh was informed that work is on for the 10 scheduled Satellite launch projects including the unmanned Gaganyaan mission in December this year.

The minister expressed satisfaction that despite the crippling effects of the pandemic, the launch campaign activities continued over Virtual Launch Control for PSLV-C49, C50 and C51 during the past six months.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the various measures taken the Department of Space to contain the COVID menace and specially appreciated the introduction of bio-bubble teams and vaccination of about 30 percent of the staff so far.

