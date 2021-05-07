Left Menu

Bengal reports highest one-day deaths of 117 COVID patients,

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's COVID-19 fatalities rose to 11,964 on Thursday after 117 deaths, the highest so far in a single day, were reported, the health department said in a bulletin.

The caseload also mounted to 9,35,066 after the state registered a record one-day spike of 18,431 fresh infections.

In the last 24 hours, 17,412 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of cured people to 8,00,328.

The state now has 1,22,774 active cases, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas reported 36 and Kolkata 33. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Out of the 117 deaths, 46 were caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 18,431 new positive cases included 3,922 from North 24 Parganas and 3,887 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 60,105 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 1,07,77,718.

