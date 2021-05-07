The European Union on Thursday backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, but drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Commission wants to speed up EU approval of experimental COVID-19 drugs, according to a document released by the EU executive, with the aim of having at least three new medicines authorised by October. * Germany will allow AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to adults of all ages and aims to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August.

AMERICAS * The governors of two more U.S. states said they were lifting most restrictions that were put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus after sharp drops in infection rates and deaths.

* The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 6.9 million deaths across the world, more than double the number officially recorded, a new analysis from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated. [nL4N2MT4FK * New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated against the coronavirus at their ballparks before the games.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hopes that India's rampaging second wave of COVID-19 is peaking were set back as record daily infections and deaths were reported and as the virus spread from cities to villages that were poorly equipped to cope.

* Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures across greater Sydney. * Japan's capital asked the government to extend until May 31 its state of emergency aimed at curbing coronavirus infections.

* Thailand confirmed it plans to include 3 million foreigners living in the country in its mass vaccination programme to protect the entire population. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A variant of COVID-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax Inc has agreed to start shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX program in the third quarter of 2021. * Moderna Inc said early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants of COVID-19 first found in Brazil and South Africa.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The dollar fell and a gauge of global equity markets rose as surging commodity prices spurred the prospect of rising inflation and led investors into economically-sensitive stocks on the reflation trade.

* Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers fell as governments debated plans to waive patent protection for the shots, with analysts saying the move could rattle investor sentiment or weigh on longer-term business prospects. (Compiled by Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)