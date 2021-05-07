Left Menu

Japan may approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines as early as May 20 -Nikkei

Health ministry officials plan to hold a meeting around that date to discuss approval, the financial daily reported. The only vaccine for the novel coronavirus to have received Japanese approval so far is that developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-05-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 06:12 IST
Japan may approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines as early as May 20 -Nikkei

Japan's government may approve the use of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc as early as May 20, the Nikkei reported on Friday. Health ministry officials plan to hold a meeting around that date to discuss approval, the financial daily reported.

The only vaccine for the novel coronavirus to have received Japanese approval so far is that developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. Approvals for other vaccines are widely expected to come later this month, though no specific dates have been announced.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to have enough vaccine doses for the country's 126 million people by June, before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar on backfoot ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar stayed under modest pressure on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could cement expectations of a strong economic recovery and fan investor appetite for stocks, higher-yielding currencies and commodities. The dollars ind...

Anti-Olympics campaign gains traction online in Japan

An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has garnered almost 200,000 signatures in the past few days, as public concerns mount over holding the Games in a pandemic. With less than three months to go before the start...

Rio police draws international ire as 25 killed in drug gun battle

At least 25 people were killed in a shootout between suspected drug traffickers and police in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, one of the states deadliest police raids, police said. People targeted in the raid in the poor Jacarezinho neighborhoo...

Japan government seeks to extend state of emergency to May 31

The Japanese government is seeking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May, in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus cases with fewer than three months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.Jap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021