PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 7

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 06:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 06:36 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK scientists set to recommend new curbs on AstraZeneca vaccine https://on.ft.com/3eq6OnZ - Angela Merkel rejects US move to waive patents on vaccines https://on.ft.com/3erMgeI

- EU envoy says bloc is committed to resolving N Ireland dispute https://on.ft.com/3bpGuZx - EY fraud expert: 'incomprehensible' that Wirecard 'red flags' were ignored https://on.ft.com/3nWDj0s

- Brussels says UK breached trade deal in Jersey fish dispute https://on.ft.com/3nVefqu Overview

- Scientists advising the UK government are set to recommend that Britons in their 30s be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, as declining COVID-19 infection rates mean potential risks from the vaccine may outweigh the dangers of the disease. - Angela Merkel has expressed opposition to the Biden administration's proposal to suspend intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, saying it would have "serious implications" for vaccine production worldwide.

- The EU ambassador to the UK has vowed that the bloc will not be "bureaucratic" as it seeks urgent solutions to the Brexit border issue that has stoked political tensions and civic unrest in Northern Ireland. - A senior EY anti-fraud specialist who investigated whistleblower allegations of fraud at Wirecard said it was "incomprehensible" that audit partners at the Big Four firm had dismissed "red flags" pointing to accounting manipulations at the disgraced payments group.

- Brussels has accused Britain of breaking the newly ratified EU-UK trade deal after French fishermen staged a seaborne protest outside Jersey's main port over an escalating row over fishing rights that prompted London to send two naval vessels to the area. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

