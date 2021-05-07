Left Menu

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 414,188

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:18 IST
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 414,188

India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronvirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data.

India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083. The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 500 deaths this week alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases.With this, the c...

In India, Wolters Kluwer provides free access to UpToDate coronavirus resources & tools for front-line clinicians & medical researchers

NEW DELHI, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, creating enormous pressure on healthcare professionals and institutions in the country. More than ever before, clinicians are needed to make e...

Rupee rises 18 paise to 73.60 against US dollar in early trade.

Rupee rises 18 paise to 73.60 against US dollar in early trade....

Cut methane emissions to avert global temperature rise, UN-backed study urges

The Global Methane Assessment outlines the benefits of mitigating methane, a key ingredient in smog, which include preventing some 260,000 premature deaths and 775,000 asthma-related hospital visits annually, as well as 25 million tonnes in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021