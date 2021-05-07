Left Menu

Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 2,301, death toll by 50

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:26 IST
With 2,301 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,82,495, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 50persons, the death toll in the district rose to 7,883.

Its COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.63 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has reached 93,077, while the death toll is 1,671 now, another official said.

Meanwhile, Thane city district Congress committee president Vikrant Chavan said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) should provide free treatment to coronavirus patients.

The civic body should stop all ongoing development works and divert the funds towards free treatment of COVID-19 patients, he said in a press conference on Thursday.

''The hospitals are looting the patients, while the TMC remains a mute spectator,'' he alleged.

