Left Menu

UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India

Unless the world steps up and helps India now, there will be reverberations across the region and the world in terms of virus-related deaths, virus mutations and supply delays. India is in the midst of a raging second wave of COVID-19 and is recording over 400,000 daily coronavirus infections and over 3,000 deaths.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 09:56 IST
UN agencies delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 10 million medical masks to India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Several United Nations agencies have delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators and about 10 million medical masks to India to support national and local governments to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the spokesman for the UN chief.

In India, the UN team on the ground "continues to support the authorities — both nationally and locally — to tackle the pandemic," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at the daily press briefing on Thursday.

He said UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) have delivered nearly 10,000 oxygen concentrators, nearly 10 million medical masks and more than 1.5 million face shields. The UN team has also purchased ventilators and oxygen-generating plants.

UNICEF is also providing cold chain equipment for COVID-19 vaccines.

"Our team has also delivered testing machines and kits, as well as airport thermal scanners," he said adding that WHO is also providing tents and beds for temporary health facilities and the agency has deployed thousands of public health specialists to help address the pandemic.

UNICEF and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) are also helping to monitor more than 175,000 vaccination centres across India.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore had earlier cautioned that the "tragic'' COVID-19 situation in India should "raise alarm bells for all of us. Unless the world steps up and helps India now, there will be reverberations across the region and the world in terms of virus-related deaths, virus mutations and supply delays." India is in the midst of a raging second wave of COVID-19 and is recording over 400,000 daily coronavirus infections and over 3,000 deaths. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India has a total of over 20.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 226,000 deaths.

Countries across the South Asia region are witnessing rises in infections, with India accounting for over 90 per cent of both cases and deaths in the region, according to the World Health Organization.

India also accounted for 46 per cent of global cases and 25 per cent of global deaths reported in the past week, WHO has said.

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia George Laryea-Adjei had said in a statement that urgent action and steadfast leadership are indispensable to stop the catastrophe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

St Kitts and Nevis to Welcome Back International Cricket This Summer

LONDON, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis will be hosting the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League this August and three one-day international matches in July. All thirty-three games will take place in St Kitts Wa...

US has 'moral responsibility' to help India fight COVID pandemic: Congresswoman Jayapal

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has said the US had a moral responsibility to help India in its fight to defeat the raging pandemic in the country.New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high on Thursday a...

UN launches key initiative to protect seafarers’ human rights amid COVID-19 crisis

The Human Rights Due Diligence Tool provides a wide-ranging checklist co-developed by the UN Global Compact, the UN Human Rights Office, the International Labour Organization ILO and the International Maritime Organization IMO, for all busi...

India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases

With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. On May 6, the country had registered 4,12,262 new COVID cases.With this, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021