India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:08 IST
(Eds: adding details of cases in states) New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,76,12,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Thursday. The 3,915 new fatalities include 853 from Maharashtra, 350 from Uttar Pradesh,335 from Delhi, 328 from Karnataka, 212 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Tamil Nadu, 177 from Haryana, 161 from Rajasthan, 154 from Punjab, 151 from Uttarakhand, 133 from Jharkhand, 123 from Gujarat and 117 from West Bengal.

A total of 2,34,083 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 73,515 from Maharashtra, 18,398 from Delhi, 17,212 from Karnataka, 14,974 from Tamil Nadu, 14,501 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,964 from West Bengal, 9,979 from Punjab and 9,950 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

