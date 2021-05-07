Left Menu

Telangana adds 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:09 IST
Telangana reported5,892 fresh COVID-19 casestaking the tally to over 4.81 lakh while the toll stood at2,625 with 46 more casualties.

With as many as 9,122 patients being cured, the total number of recoveries in the state is over four lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,104, followed by Rangareddy (443) and Medchal Malkajgiri (378), a government bulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 PM on May 6.

The state has 73,851 active cases and over 76 thousand samples were tested on Thursday.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,81,640 while the total recoveries were at 4,05,164.

Cumulatively, over 1.34 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.60 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 84.12 per cent, while it was 81.9 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

