In India, Wolters Kluwer provides free access to UpToDate coronavirus resources & tools for front-line clinicians & medical researchers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:17 IST
NEW DELHI, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, creating enormous pressure on healthcare professionals and institutions in the country. More than ever before, clinicians are needed to make evidence-based decisions faster. For clinicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic who are seeking the most current, evidence-based content, all coronavirus topics in Wolters Kluwer's UpToDate are available for free. Wolters Kluwer has also curated a list of novel coronavirus guidelines from global agencies such as CDC, ECDC, WHO and other public health organizations. UpToDate is an evidence-based clinical decision support (CDS) tool designed for healthcare professionals to provide clarity in decision-making while treating patients.

For final-year medical students and newly qualified doctors being mobilized to help with the shortage in medical staff, UpToDate's most current coronavirus resources and tools are indispensable to get up to speed quickly on COVID-19 guidance and protocols. UpToDate can act as a trusted guide for the young medical workforce during their fight against the record COVID-19 surge in India.

''With a legacy of nearly 30 years, UpToDate has been there to support and promote the best patient care around the world, and we will never waver from that commitment, said Denise Basow, MD, President and CEO, Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health. ''With over 19 million views of our UpToDate COVID-19 topics in the last year, clinicians around the globe have relied heavily on Wolters Kluwer to care for their patients throughout the pandemic. It is paramount for healthcare professionals in India to access the information they so desperately need to treat patients during this latest crisis.'' Commenting on the current healthcare situation in India, Mr. Harish Ramachandran of Wolters Kluwer India said, ''India is going through unfortunate times and healthcare professionals are in dire need of our support. Having direct access to UpToDate connects them with the latest medical evidence and treatment recommendations for COVID-19 patients.'' The global authors and contributors of UpToDate bring deep domain expertise on COVID-19 and collaborate with the physician editors and peer reviewers to deliver trustworthy evidence and recommendations that are rich in nuance, yet still clear and actionable. UpToDate delivers the evidence powered by clinical expertise from the world's leading physicians for routine and complex cases of COVID-19.

To immediately access UpToDate clinical topics covering COVID-19 for free, please visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/uptodate/resources/covid-19 About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

