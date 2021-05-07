Ladakh daily COVID-19 recoveries outstrip new infections

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 infections as 160 people were discharged from hospitals, while 98 new cases were added, according to officials on Friday. Officials said the latest cases takes the Union Territory's overall tally of infections to 14,909, while the total number of active infections in the UT stands at 1432 with 1220 in Leh district and 212 in Kargil. A total of 13326 people have recovered.

A total of 151 people have died due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory so far which includes 107 in Leh, 44 in Kargil. Of the 98 new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said all were detected in Leh, they said. They said a total of 160 patients -- 142 in Leh and 18 in Kargil -- were discharged during the period after successful treatment.

