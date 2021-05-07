Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 6.9 million deaths across the world, more than double the number officially recorded, a new analysis from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:25 IST
The European Union backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, while trade experts said the World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations on a waiver could take months, provided they can overcome a significant opposition from some countries. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* France is delaying a European Union order for 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine planned for the next two years, Germany's Die Welt daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing EU diplomats. * The European Commission wants to speed up EU approval of experimental COVID-19 drugs, according to a document released by the EU executive, with the aim of having at least three new medicines authorised by October.

* People under the age of 40 in Britain will be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following concerns of rare blood clots, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent newspapers reported.

AMERICAS * The governors of two more U.S. states said they were lifting most restrictions that were put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus after sharp drops in infection rates and deaths.

* New York's Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated against the coronavirus at their ballparks before the games.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as the country's vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.

* Japan's government is set to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. * Japan may approve the use of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc as early as May 20, the Nikkei reported.

* Australia will lift a ban on its citizens returning from COVID-ravaged India next week, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as state officials reported that an outbreak in Sydney appeared to be contained. * Australia's international borders might not fully reopen until the middle or second half of 2022, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday, in a blow to airlines and the tourism sector.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * A variant of COVID-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax Inc has agreed to start shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX program in the third quarter of 2021.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key U.S. jobs report later on Friday that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

