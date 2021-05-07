Mizoram reports 184 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,147

At least 184 people, including six police personnel who recently returned from West Bengal after election duty, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 7,147, an official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 18 following the death of a 47-year-old woman at Zoram Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding, the deceased was also suffering from liver cancer.

Of the fresh cases, 146 infections were reported from Aizawl, 11 from Lawngtlai and nine from Kolasib, among other districts.

The northeastern state now has 1,778 active cases, while 5,351 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The state has conducted 3,23,271 sample tests till date, including 3,230 on Thursday.

The Aizawl district administration has declared five places as containment zones to stem the spread of the virus, the official said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 2,23,805 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

