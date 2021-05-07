Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:48 IST
Arunachal reports 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,634, a health department official said on Friday.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 62, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (26) and Namsai (19), he said.

The state now has 1,858 active cases, while 17,717 people have recovered from the disease, including 140 patients since Thursday.

A total of 59 people have died due to the contagion, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether, 4,74,314 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the official said.

In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, the Capital Complex administration has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from May 1.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 2,75,639 people have been vaccinated in Arunachal Pradesh since January.

The state government has deferred the rollout of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years owing to some ''technical'' issues, Jampa said.

