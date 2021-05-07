Odisha reports 12,238 new COVID cases, positivity rate at record high of 24.09%

Odisha on Friday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 12,238 new COVID-19 cases, while 19 more people died in the state, a Health Department official said.

The new cases were found after testing 50,799 samples on Thursday, which took the positivity rate to 24.09 per cent -- another grim record, the official said.

There are 86,950 active cases in the state at present.

Odisha has so far reported 5,12,400 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stood at 2,140.

Of the new infections, 6,914 were reported from different quarantine centres and the remaining 5,324 were local cases.

Sundergarh district reported the highest 2,073 new positive cases, followed by Khurda (1,828) and Cuttack (916).

Only four of the state's 30 districts reported new cases in double digits.

Sundergarh and Khurda accounted for 32 per cent of the new cases.

Of the 18 fresh fatalities, four deaths each were reported from Khurda and Sundergarh districts, while Ganjam and Puri reported two casualties each. One patient each died in Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi.

So far, 4,23,257 patients have recovered in the state.

