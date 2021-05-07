Left Menu

Guj: COVID-19 positive report not required for hospitalisation

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to people, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that carrying a COVID- 19 positive reports will not be necessary for admission of patients to hospitals in the state.

Before this, it was mandatory to carry such reports for admission in Gujarat hospitals.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department issued a circular, in which it asked all the hospitals to ''entertain and give treatment'' to all those ''suspected patients having symptoms'' of coronavirus and stop insisting on a positive report.

The circular asked hospitals to admit all the suspected COVID-19 patients, whether coming in ambulances or in private vehicles.

Several citizens had earlier complained that patients arriving at hospitals in vehicles other than the state-run ambulances (of 108 ambulance service) were being turned away.

The circular said that the Supreme Court while hearing a suo motu PIL on the coronavirus situation, has recently directed the state government to have a ''uniform policy for admission of COVID patients in hospitals''.

The state government issued these new guidelines for hospitals in view of the SC order dated April 30, the circular said.

It also made it clear that hospitals must not deny admission to a patient just because he belongs to another city or state.

The circular asked hospitals to make available medicines and oxygen ''to all the needy patients''.

Any hospital found guilty of violating these new guidelines will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

