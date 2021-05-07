Left Menu

Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to 16

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:54 IST
Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16.

Stating this in a tweet on Friday, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for their continued support to strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka's active COVID cases breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections, including 23,706 in Bengaluru Urban district, on Thursday.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

