Left Menu

India's Biological E. to begin Phase III trial of vaccine, production from August

Ltd will soon start Phase III trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and plans producing 75 million to 80 million doses a month from August, its managing director told Reuters on Friday. The company has developed the vaccine with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Corp. Late last month it received approval from India's drug regulator to conduct a Phase III clinical trial, which Managing Director Mahima Datla said would begin soon.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:01 IST
India's Biological E. to begin Phase III trial of vaccine, production from August

India's Biological E. Ltd will soon start Phase III trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and plans producing 75 million to 80 million doses a month from August, its managing director told Reuters on Friday.

The company has developed the vaccine with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Corp. Late last month it received approval from India's drug regulator to conduct a Phase III clinical trial, which Managing Director Mahima Datla said would begin soon. Government officials have said the vaccine, which uses the recombinant-protein technology in which a harmless agent is used to stimulate an immune response in cells, could be rolled out in the country from August.

Datla said Biological E. would apply for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the drug based on government advice. Production "from August but EUA depends on the government. Will follow their advice and directives," she said in a text message. "75-80 million doses a month from the time of launch."

Datla declined to comment on any firm deal to contract-manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She told Reuters in February that Biological E. was looking to make about 600 million doses of the J&J vaccine annually. J&J said last month it was in talks with India's government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose shot.

India, battling the world's worst jump in coronavirus infections, has partially or fully immunized only about 10% of its 1.35 billion people. It has administered a total of 163 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot and a domestically made one called Covaxin. The country has also received doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia though it has not been launched yet in the country. India has also urged Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna to sell their shots to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar near one-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar was stuck around a one-week low on Friday, under pressure ahead of U.S. jobs data that is expected to underpin hopes for a strong post-pandemic economic recovery and to increase investor risk appetite. Against a basket of major c...

Maldives police say blast that hurt Nasheed act of terrorism

The Maldives police said Friday an explosion that wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed was an act of terrorism but no suspects were identified. Australian police said they are ready to assist the investigation. Nasheed, 53, was wounded ...

Mob manhandles cops for opposing gathering, around 15 booked

A group of people allegedly manhandled some police personnel at Sangamner town in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district after the latter rebuked them for gathering at a place despite the COVID-19 restrictions, an official said on Friday.The inci...

Veteran composer Vanraj Bhatia of ‘Ankur’ and ‘Junoon’ fame dead 

Vanraj Bhatia, who composed music for parallel cinema classics such as Bhumika, Junoon, 36 Chowringhee Lane and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, died at his home on Friday, according to a friend. He was 94.I was in regular touch with him. His caretaker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021