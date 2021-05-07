Russia reports 8,386 new COVID-19 cases, 376 deaths

Russia reported 8,386 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 2,846 in Moscow, which took the national tally of infections to 4,863,514.

The government coronavirus task force said that 376 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 112,622.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April last year to this March.

