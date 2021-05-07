Two newly elected village heads die due to breathing problems in UP: Officials

Two newly elected village heads die due to breathing problems in UP: OfficialsPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:41 IST
Two recently elected village heads in Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls have died, officials said on Friday.
Ambrish Kumar (45) and Dushyant Kumar (52), who were elected as village heads from Madhna and Rajha villages respectively, died due to breathing problems, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav said.
The two had not tested positive for COVID-19, he said, adding their family members had taken them out of the district for treatment.
Both the newly elected village heads died on Tuesday, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
