Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 71.81 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India saw a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,14,91,598, according to the data updated in the morning.

Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194. It is followed by Karnataka with 49,058 while Kerala reported 42,464 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 36,45,164 and now comprises 16.96 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 78,766 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh,Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar cumulatively account for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases.

One-fourth of total active cases concentrated in only 10 districts.

Bengaluru Urban,Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Ernakulam, Nagpur, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Jaipur and Thane are the 10 districts that account for 25 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Active cases constitute 16.96 per cent of the total cases while recoveries are more than 81.95 per cent.

''The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent,'' the ministry said.

Besides, 3,915 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 74.48 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (853). Uttar Pradesh follows with 350 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,76,12,351 with 3,31,507 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.47 per cent of the new recoveries.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.49 crore.

The ministry said 11,80,798 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 states and UTs. These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands (330), Andhra Pradesh (16), Assam (220), Bihar (284), Chandigarh (2), Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,83,679), Goa (741), Gujarat (2,24,109), Haryana (1,69,409), Himachal Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (21,249), Jharkhand (77), Karnataka (7,068), Kerala (22), Ladakh (86), Madhya Pradesh (9,823), Maharashtra (2,15,274), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (28,327), Puducherry (1), Punjab (2,187), Rajasthan (2,18,795), Tamil Nadu (8,419), Telangana (440), Tripura (2), Uttar Pradesh (86,420), Uttarakhand (17) and West Bengal (2,757).

The ministry also said that cumulatively, 16,49,73,058 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,11,300 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am. These include 95,01,643 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,92,248 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,37,64,363 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received first dose, 75,39,007 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 11,80,798 beneficiaries in the age-group of 18-45 have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,33,28,112 and 1,35,91,594 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively and 5,43,12,908 and 53,62,385 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.84 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (May 6), 23,70,298 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,938 sessions, 10,60,064 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,10,234 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

