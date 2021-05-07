Pharma companies not supplying mandated Remdesivir quota to Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday alleged that most of the pharmaceutical companies are not supplying the mandated quantity of Remdesivir to the state.

He was speaking to reporters.

''The Union government has fixed the quota of Remdesivir vials to every state. However, most of the pharmaceutical companies are not supplying the vials as per the quantity allocated by the Centre,'' Tope said.

Of the total number of Remdesivir vials that the Indian government has received as part of the US aid, Maharashtra managed to get 52,000 vials, he added.

''But it is the duty of the (Centre's) Department of Pharmaceuticals to ensure that Maharashtra gets the supply of Remdesivir as mandated by the Centre,'' he said.

According to him, except Hetero Labs, no other pharmaceutical company is supplying Remdesivir as per the fixed quota.

On Thursday, Tope had claimed that the Union government's Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)