Maha: Raigad records 1,064 new COVID-19 cases; 39 casualties

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 casualties that took the tally of infections to 1,13,646 and toll to 2,467, an official said on Friday.

With the addition of the latest infections detected on Thursday, the district currently has 13,046 active cases, he said.

As per the official data, in the last two weeks alone (since April 24), the district has recorded 16,033 new infections, 407 casualties and 15,030 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the district administration received 61,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, an official said.

Of these, 16,000 doses are of Bharat Biotech's Covaxine and 45,200 of Covishield, 70 per cent of which will be used as second doses, he said.

