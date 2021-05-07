Left Menu

Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:53 IST
Kerala: COVID-19 call centre operations resume as cases spike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI): As Kerala continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the Health Department has recommenced its call centre to redress the doubts and concerns of people and help them by passing on information regarding the pandemic.

The doubts, raised by callers, would be cleared and significant information collected from them would be forwarded to different district authorities and departments concerned for further action.

The operation of the call centre resumed in the wake of a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients, a Health Department statement said here.

Selected staff are deployed at the call centres after they are imparted expert training to answer various queries related to the pandemic, it added.

As the government announced a lockdown in the state from Saturday, the Health Department also expanded 'esanjeevani', its telemedicine system, to help people to get the service of expert doctors while staying safe at home.

As part of this, the COVID-19 out-patient (OP) service through the 'esanjeevani' platform has been extended to 24 hours from Friday.

Anyone, who is under observation for suspected virus infection, those undergoing treatment for the disease and those with symptoms, can avail the service.

For this, doctors, with experience and expertise in treating COVID-19, are assigned for 24 hours, a health department statement added.

Meanwhile, a multilingual call centre, launched by the state Labour Department to clear the doubts raised by the migrant workers and settle their issues during the pandemic days, is operational now.

Call centres and control rooms have been set up for guest workers at the state level in the Labour Commissionerate here and also at 14 district headquarters, official sources said.

Bilingual officials are assigned in these centres to answer the queries and doubts raised by the guest workers, they said adding that call centre services are available in various languages including Assamese, Oriya, Bengali and Hindi.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New UK guidance on AstraZeneca will not affect rollout schedule- official

Britains decision to advise all under 40-year-olds to take an alternative vaccine to the OxfordAstraZeneca one will not affect the countrys plan to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, a senior health official said on Friday...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of J...

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021