PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:55 IST
Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies while undergoing COVID treatment

Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

The 70-year-old journalist was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after being diagnosed positive for coronavirus, a hospital official said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh took to Twitter to pay their homage to the veteran journalist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

