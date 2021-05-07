Left Menu

Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:56 IST
Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.

He said CT-scan or X-ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect COVID-19.

''We have received complaints that some hospitals and labs are exploiting people by charging high prices,'' Sudhakar said adding that the government's decision is aimed at checking this.

The Minister warned that strict action would be taken against hospitals and labs which violate rules and charge high prices.

The government hospitals are providing CT-scan and X-ray facility free of cost, he said and appealed to people to utilise their services.

