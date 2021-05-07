SpiceJet airlifts 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi

SpiceJet airlifts 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:26 IST
SpiceJet on Friday said it airlifted 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi using its A340 wide-body aircraft.
The flight landed at the Delhi airport early on Friday morning, it said. India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.
''The airline has airlifted more than 13,950 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far,'' the press release said.
With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
‘21-day quarantine for travellers from India will help Singapore detect more COVID-19 cases’
Singapore probing COVID-19 re-infections after cases in workers dormitory
On Earth Day, over 100 eminent artists from across the world to read ‘Earth Anthem’ penned by senior Indian diplomat
Singapore deploys rescue ship to assist search for missing Indonesian submarine
Former Delhi minister AK Walia succumbs to COVID-19