PM Modi speaks to Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura CMs on COVID situation

PM Modi speaks to Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura CMs on COVID situationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura on the COVID-19 situation in their states, government sources said.
Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry in this regard.
The prime minister's interaction with chief ministers is part of his exercise to deal with the pandemic situation.
With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's infection tally climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active case count crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
