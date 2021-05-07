Left Menu

COVID-19: Six-day lockdown in Maha's Latur from May 8

It will continue till May 13, an official said.On Thursday, 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Latur district, which took its overall infection count to 78,090. So far, 1,467 patients have lost their lives and 65,015 patients have recovered in the district.There are 11,608 active COVID-19 cases in Latur at present, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:59 IST
COVID-19: Six-day lockdown in Maha's Latur from May 8

Considering the rise in coronavirus cases, a six-day lockdown will be imposed in Latur district of Maharashtra from May 8, officials said on Friday.

The lockdown will come into force from 7 am on Saturday, they said.

''To contain the spread of coronavirus, the administration has decided to impose a strict lockdown in Latur district. It will continue till May 13,'' an official said.

On Thursday, 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Latur district, which took its overall infection count to 78,090. So far, 1,467 patients have lost their lives and 65,015 patients have recovered in the district.

There are 11,608 active COVID-19 cases in Latur at present, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases Govt....

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday morning to curb the COVID--19 sur...

New UK guidance on AstraZeneca will not affect rollout schedule- official

Britains decision to advise all under 40-year-olds to take an alternative vaccine to the OxfordAstraZeneca one will not affect the countrys plan to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, a senior health official said on Friday...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021