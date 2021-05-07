Left Menu

Furore over patient shifted on bike to hospital from centre

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:08 IST
Furore over patient shifted on bike to hospital from centre
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A controversy has erupted in Kerala after a COVID-19 patient, who became seriously ill while being quarantined at a primary COVID care center in nearby Punnapra village, was shifted to a hospital on a two-wheeler by two volunteers on Friday.

Health authorities in Alappuzha have launched a probe after the news channels aired visuals of the patient being transported on the motorcycle by two volunteers wearing PPE kits.

Other patients in the facility alleged that the volunteers were forced to take him to the hospital on the motorcycle due to non-availability of ambulance service.

''There was no other way out for the volunteers. They acted quickly after the patient started experiencing breathlessness'', a COVID-19 patient, who is quarantined at the same COVID First Line Treatment Centre, told a news channel.

The patient, who was taken to a private hospital, was later shifted to the General Hospital here after providing him oxygen support, sources said.

Alappuzha district authorities said the COVID patient was transported on the motorbike without informing the health department.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Alappuzha district collector has sought a report from the District Medical Officer (DMO), sources said.

Health authorities said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states showing increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases Govt....

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday morning to curb the COVID--19 sur...

New UK guidance on AstraZeneca will not affect rollout schedule- official

Britains decision to advise all under 40-year-olds to take an alternative vaccine to the OxfordAstraZeneca one will not affect the countrys plan to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, a senior health official said on Friday...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021