AMU doctor dies of COVID

A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, died due to COVID on Friday, authorities said.

Shadaab Khan, Head of Medicine department, ''played a crucial role'' in the battle against the pandemic since its outbreak in March last year, a university spokesman told PTI.

In the last 17 days, 15 members of the AMU teaching staff, including Khan, have succumbed to COVID.

The hospital is said to be one of the leading COVID-designated government facilities in the state, with more than 220 patients.

''It is imperative for all government hospitals in the state to be urgently provided necessary infrastructural support and medical supplies, especially oxygen, in this battle against COVID-19,'' said Mohammad Hamza, President of the Resident Doctors Association at the hospital.

He further said that all medical staff, including junior doctors, who are at the forefront, should be fully supported and their interests protected.

