New UK guidance on AstraZeneca will not affect rollout schedule- official

Britain's decision to advise all under 40-year-olds to take an alternative vaccine to the Oxford/AstraZeneca one will not affect the country's plan to offer the first dose to all adults by the end of July, a senior health official said on Friday.

"I can say to you that on current plans, our vaccine supply schedule will support the change offered by the (vaccine advisory group) JCVI without limiting the speed and scale of the vaccine rollout," England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam told a news conference.

"I do expect that we are still on target to offer the first dose to all adults by the end of July."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)