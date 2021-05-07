Left Menu

UK's ONS says prevalence of COVID-19 in England falls again

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen for a fourth straight week, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, although less steeply than rapid drops seen in the two previous weeks.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,180 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending May 2, compared to 1 in 1,010 a week earlier.

