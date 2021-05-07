Germany's STIKO to recommend J&J COVID vaccine for over-60s - Spiegel

Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, plans to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine only for people over the age of 60, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing no sources.

Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine last month after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in U.S. adults who received a dose. But it left it up to the European Union's member states to decide how to use it.

STIKO has also recommended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot to those aged 60 and above due to the risk of rare blood clots.

