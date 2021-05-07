Germany's STIKO to recommend J&J COVID vaccine for over-60s - Spiegel

Germany's STIKO to recommend J&J COVID vaccine for over-60s - SpiegelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:38 IST
Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, plans to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine only for people over the age of 60, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing no sources.
Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine last month after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in U.S. adults who received a dose. But it left it up to the European Union's member states to decide how to use it.
STIKO has also recommended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot to those aged 60 and above due to the risk of rare blood clots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Germany
- U.S.
- European Union's
- German
- Der Spiegel
- Europe
- Johnson &
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns
De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns
Germany wants to buy up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
German clubs allow quarantine to finish season amid pandemic
France, Germany ask for more time to consider EU legal action against AstraZeneca- diplomats