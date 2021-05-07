Left Menu

DRDO develops AI tool for COVID detection in chest X-rays

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:07 IST
DRDO develops AI tool for COVID detection in chest X-rays
Representative Image. Image Credit: IANS

DRDO has developed an Artificial Intelligence algorithm that can detect the presence of COVID-19 disease in Chest X-rays.

Named ATMAN AI, the tool was developed by DRDO's Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), with the support of 5C Network & HCG Academics. The ATMAN AI is an artificial intelligence tool for chest X-ray screening as triaging tool in COVID-19 diagnosis which is a method for rapid identification and assessment of lung involvement, according to a statement issued by HCG Academics on Friday.

This would be utilized by 5C Network, the country's largest digital network of radiologists, with support of HCG Academics, the statement said.

Triaging COVID suspect patients using X-ray is fast, cost-effective and efficient.

''It can be a useful tool especially in smaller towns in our country owing to lack of easy access to CT scans,'' it said.

This would also reduce the existing burden on radiologists and make CT machines being used for COVID be utilized for other diseases and illnesses owing to overload for CT scans, it said.

The novel feature namelyBelievable AI, along with existing ResNet models, has improved the accuracy of the software and being a machine learning tool, the accuracy would improve continually, the statement said.

Chest X-Rays of RT-PCR positive hospitalized patients in various stages of disease involvement were retrospectively analyzed using Artificial Intelligence (Deep Learning & Convolutional Neural Network) models by an indigenously developed deep learning application by CAIR-DRDO for COVID - 19 screening using digital chest X-rays.

The algorithm showed an accuracy of 96.73 percent, it said.

Director of CAIR, DRDO, U K Singh was quoted as saying: The development of ATMAN, an Artificial Intelligence-based diagnostic tool for Chest X-ray screening is a part of DRDOs effort to help clinicians and partners on the frontline to have the tools they need to rapidly diagnose and effectively treat COVID-19 patients.'' Given the limited testing facilities for coronavirus, there is a rush to develop AI tools for quick analysis using X-rays.

The tool would help in automatically detecting radiological findings indicative of COVID-19 in seconds, enabling physicians and radiologists to more effectively triage the cases, especially in an emergency environment'', he added.

CEO of 5C network Kalyan Sivasailam said "we are excited to develop Atman AI for COVID detection in Chest X- rays.Utilizing the algorithms for chest X-ray is an effective triaging tool which can be accessible to the common man in remotest districts of this country.'' ''This will have a significant impact on timely care and appropriate treatment,'' he said With the ongoing second wave of infections, this application can help with a more directed and focused approach, the statement said.

5C Network, which is connected to over 1,000 hospitals across the country, would now make ATMAN available to state-run and private hospitals, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

The estimated reproduction R rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britains health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on avera...

Airlifted MP doctor back on his feet, says Hyderabad hospital treating him for COVID

The condition of a 40-year-old COVID-19 stricken pulmonologist rpt pulmonologist, who was airlifted here from Bhopal, has improved and he is back on his feet,the hospital treating him said here on Friday.Doctors at the Yashoda Hospitalssaid...

Canada says it's ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Canada said on Friday it was prepared to discuss an intellectual property rights IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while also stressing the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.U.S. Pre...

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle price on rising costs

Tata Motors said on Friday it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent due to rising input costs. Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021