New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

DEL14 UP-VIRUS-MLA-DEATHS BJP MLA in UP Dal Bahadur Kori dies of post-COVID complications Lucknow: BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday. DEL45 NCR-JOURNALIST-LD DEATH Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies while undergoing COVID treatment Noida (UP): Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

DES12 UP-AMU-DOC-DEATH AMU doctor dies of COVID Aligarh (UP): A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, died due to COVID on Friday, authorities said. DES4 UP-PANCHAYAT POLL-FIR UP panchayat poll: Wrong candidates declared winners, additional returning officer booked Gorakhpur (UP): An FIR has been registered against a government official deputed as additional returning officer (ARO) in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls for allegedly giving winning certificates to candidates who lost, an official said on Friday.

DES6 HR-OXYGEN-VIJ Haryana minister Vij wants all oxygen plants under military control for safety, smooth functioning Chandigarh: Amid a rise in oxygen demand owing to spiralling COVID-19 cases, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for their safety and smooth functioning.

DES14 CH-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, again Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has decided to impose a weekend lockdown again to check the coronavirus spread.

DES9 RJ-OXYGEN-CONCENTRATORS Rajasthan to procure 50,000 oxygen concentrators from abroad Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has planned to procure 50,000 oxygen concentrators from abroad to address a shortage of the life-saving gas for COVID patients, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

