Left Menu

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.DEL14 UP-VIRUS-MLA-DEATHS BJP MLA in UP Dal Bahadur Kori dies of post-COVID complications Lucknow BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:19 IST
New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

DEL14 UP-VIRUS-MLA-DEATHS BJP MLA in UP Dal Bahadur Kori dies of post-COVID complications Lucknow: BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday. DEL45 NCR-JOURNALIST-LD DEATH Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies while undergoing COVID treatment Noida (UP): Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

DES12 UP-AMU-DOC-DEATH AMU doctor dies of COVID Aligarh (UP): A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, died due to COVID on Friday, authorities said. DES4 UP-PANCHAYAT POLL-FIR UP panchayat poll: Wrong candidates declared winners, additional returning officer booked Gorakhpur (UP): An FIR has been registered against a government official deputed as additional returning officer (ARO) in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls for allegedly giving winning certificates to candidates who lost, an official said on Friday.

DES6 HR-OXYGEN-VIJ Haryana minister Vij wants all oxygen plants under military control for safety, smooth functioning Chandigarh: Amid a rise in oxygen demand owing to spiralling COVID-19 cases, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for their safety and smooth functioning.

DES14 CH-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, again Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has decided to impose a weekend lockdown again to check the coronavirus spread.

DES9 RJ-OXYGEN-CONCENTRATORS Rajasthan to procure 50,000 oxygen concentrators from abroad Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has planned to procure 50,000 oxygen concentrators from abroad to address a shortage of the life-saving gas for COVID patients, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teaser poster of Ek Nashebaaz unveiled

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 7 ANINewsVoir The filmmakers of Ek Nashebaaz have released the first look of the film. The films first look depicts the crux of the film. Ek Nashebaaz reveals the darker side of a rehab centre. The film shows h...

Gowda announces allocation of Remdesivir made upto 16 May 2021

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilisers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda today announced the allocation of Remdesivir made upto 16th May 2021. This wi...

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

The estimated reproduction R rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britains health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on avera...

Airlifted MP doctor back on his feet, says Hyderabad hospital treating him for COVID

The condition of a 40-year-old COVID-19 stricken pulmonologist rpt pulmonologist, who was airlifted here from Bhopal, has improved and he is back on his feet,the hospital treating him said here on Friday.Doctors at the Yashoda Hospitalssaid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021