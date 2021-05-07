341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.

This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

The infection tally rose to 12,92,867, out of which over 11.83 lakh have recovered. The positivity rate stood at 24.92 per cent.

The death toll rose 18,739, while there are 91,035 active cases, the bulletin said. PTI GVS HMB

