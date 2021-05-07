Left Menu

Gowda announces allocation of Remdesivir made upto 16 May 2021

The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT  covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda today announced the allocation of Remdesivir made upto 16th May 2021. This will ensure a smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient face difficulty in this pandemic time, he added.

In a letter written to all States by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was mentioned that in continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period 21st April to 9th May 2021 communicated by DO issue on 1st May 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for a period of 21st April to 16th May 2021 is prepared jointly by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made.

(With Inputs from PIB)

